Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.21 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 demonstrates Rosehill Resources Inc. and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was less bullish than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.