Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparison side by side

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.90 N/A -4.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rosehill Resources Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 31.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares and 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.