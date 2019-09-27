Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|10.47M
|-0.99
|0.00
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|14
|0.35
|202.80M
|0.98
|16.93
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|500,000,000.00%
|0%
|0%
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|1,495,575,221.24%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Equitrans Midstream Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 average price target and a 38.04% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|-8.49%
|-14.57%
|-21.49%
|-20.13%
|0%
|-17.13%
For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.
