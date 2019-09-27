Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 2 0.00 10.47M -0.99 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 14 0.35 202.80M 0.98 16.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 500,000,000.00% 0% 0% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 1,495,575,221.24% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 average price target and a 38.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.