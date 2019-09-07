Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Comparison side by side

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.25 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rosehill Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares and 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares. Comparatively, Enservco Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was less bullish than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enservco Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.