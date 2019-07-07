Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -4.42 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.83 N/A 0.29 7.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was more bullish than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.