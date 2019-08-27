Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.26 N/A -6.95 0.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 57 2.05 N/A 5.27 9.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Rosehill Resources Inc.’s 3.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 239.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

Competitively the consensus target price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $56.86, which is potential 34.96% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance while Occidental Petroleum Corporation has -16.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.