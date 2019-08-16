Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Both Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.21 N/A -6.95 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.33 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. has a beta of 3.39 and its 239.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

On the other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 176.53% and its average target price is $8.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance while Gulfport Energy Corporation has -42.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.