Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -4.42 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 14.03 N/A 1.27 11.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, BP Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 5.72% and its consensus target price is $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BP Midstream Partners LP has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2% BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 72.2% stronger performance while BP Midstream Partners LP has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.