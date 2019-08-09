Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Both Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -6.95 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 8.05 N/A 1.13 13.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Rosehill Resources Inc.’s current beta is 3.39 and it happens to be 239.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s potential upside is 54.00% and its average price target is $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 29.6% respectively. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.