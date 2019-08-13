Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Reaches $1.70 52-Week Low; Verizon Communications (VZ) Sellers Increased By 17.01% Their Shorts

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) had an increase of 17.01% in short interest. VZ’s SI was 32.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.01% from 27.98M shares previously. With 13.32M avg volume, 3 days are for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)’s short sellers to cover VZ’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 5.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

The stock of Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.62 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.70 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $75.15 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $1.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.76 million less. The stock decreased 6.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 98,402 shares traded or 41.98% up from the average. Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) has declined 67.59% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ROSE News: 02/05/2018 – Alan Townsend Announces Plan to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rosehill Resources Inc; 17/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources 4Q Rev $28.8M; 09/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources at Cocktails Hosted By KLR Group Today; 17/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 87c; 02/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources: Townsend Also Indicated Intention to Step Down as a Director; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES – ON MARCH 28, CO UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE ROSEHILL OPERATING’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC – DELAY IN FILING 10-K DUE TO DELAY EXPERIENCED BY CO IN COMPLETING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OTHER DISCLOSURES IN ANNUAL REPORT; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC – DELAY PRINCIPALLY RELATES TO THE COMPUTATION OF THE COMPANY’S TAX PROVISION AND RELATED DISCLOSURE; 02/05/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES CEO ALAN TOWNSEND TO RETIRE

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $232.62 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Limited Liability has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). South Street Lc holds 3,467 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 7,567 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested in 2.26% or 754,207 shares. Sonata Capital Group holds 0.47% or 10,660 shares. Orca Invest Limited Liability reported 29,254 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset holds 9,890 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Birinyi Associates has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 777,928 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs reported 169,187 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vestor Limited Liability Company owns 162,671 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.7% or 341,476 shares in its portfolio.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $75.15 million. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves.

