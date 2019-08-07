Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) Contrasting side by side

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -6.95 0.00 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.55 N/A 0.23 6.86

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta, while its volatility is 239.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 38% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance while TransGlobe Energy Corporation has -17.11% weaker performance.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.