Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Contrasting side by side

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.26 N/A -6.95 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 8 0.28 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Rosehill Resources Inc.’s 3.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 239.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Range Resources Corporation has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Rosehill Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Range Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average price target and a 142.38% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 0% respectively. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance while Range Resources Corporation has -40.54% weaker performance.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.