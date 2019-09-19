Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -6.95 0.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.69 N/A 0.40 6.43

Demonstrates Rosehill Resources Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta, while its volatility is 239.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Permianville Royalty Trust’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares and 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has 31.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Permianville Royalty Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.