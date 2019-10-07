Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Contrasting side by side

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 2 0.00 10.47M -6.95 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.42 62.15M -1.63 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and PDC Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 593,773,039.19% -27.3% -1.4% PDC Energy Inc. 206,135,986.73% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Rosehill Resources Inc.’s 3.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 239.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PDC Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively PDC Energy Inc. has an average price target of $49.25, with potential upside of 89.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while PDC Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.