Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rosehill Resources Inc. has 33.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Rosehill Resources Inc. has 19.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Rosehill Resources Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.30% -1.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Rosehill Resources Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rosehill Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.39 shows that Rosehill Resources Inc. is 239.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rosehill Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.