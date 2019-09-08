Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Comparison side by side

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.26 N/A -6.95 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 6 1.56 N/A 0.97 5.07

In table 1 we can see Rosehill Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.39 shows that Rosehill Resources Inc. is 239.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Callon Petroleum Company has a consensus target price of $8.75, with potential upside of 114.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rosehill Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 0%. Insiders held 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance while Callon Petroleum Company has -24.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.