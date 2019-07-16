Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Genie Energy LTD (GNE)’s Sentiment Is 2

Genie Energy LTD (GNE) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 34 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 17 cut down and sold their holdings in Genie Energy LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.97 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genie Energy LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 7 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 127.27% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. ROSE’s profit would be $5.30 million giving it 6.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $3.16 EPS previously, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s analysts see -96.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 28,082 shares traded. Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) has declined 47.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROSE News: 17/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources 4Q Rev $28.8M; 10/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources Conference Call Set By Northland for May. 18; 02/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources: Townsend Will Remain With Co During Search for Replacement; 02/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources Cocktails Scheduled By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 14/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources 1Q Rev $55.8M; 14/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC – DELAY IN FILING 10-K DUE TO DELAY EXPERIENCED BY CO IN COMPLETING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OTHER DISCLOSURES IN ANNUAL REPORT; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES – ON MARCH 28, CO UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE ROSEHILL OPERATING’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources at Cocktails Hosted By KLR Group Today; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON AUGUST 31, 2022 – SEC FILING

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 228,439 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”

Analysts await Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GNE’s profit will be $2.44M for 31.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Genie Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. for 160,628 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 45,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 202,467 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 17,790 shares.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $303.96 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $141.45 million. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves.

