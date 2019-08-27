Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose While Torray Boosted Position by $5.50 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Has Cut Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Position by $308,460

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.63 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 4.77 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 559,627 shares to 13.17M shares, valued at $486.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc. Class A Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancorp Department owns 47,864 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corp holds 1.28 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp owns 93,634 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 4,666 shares. Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westover Cap Advisors Lc owns 6,656 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 240,922 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.06% or 97,096 shares. Perkins Cap Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,950 shares. Roosevelt Gp Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,202 shares. Independent Investors reported 18,370 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated owns 24,461 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares to 94,683 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,038 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 428,868 shares. Smithfield invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Illinois-based Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.31% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 87 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zacks Inv Management holds 5,009 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.24% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Donaldson Limited Liability Co holds 2,363 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd reported 1,615 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 96,508 are held by Natixis. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware holds 1,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,545 were accumulated by Crawford Counsel.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.