Roper Technologies (ROP) to pay $0.46 on Oct 22, 2019; SVENSKA CELLULOSA B SHS ORDINARY SHARES (SVCBF) Shorts Raised By 19.6%

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is expected to pay $0.46 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSE:ROP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Roper Technologies Inc’s current price of $360.53 translates into 0.13% yield. Roper Technologies Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 696,969 shares traded or 40.86% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 26,618 shares stake. Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ashford Capital Mgmt invested in 9,655 shares or 0.47% of the stock. L And S Advsr Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,042 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 113,029 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 20,844 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company reported 1.36% stake. Royal London Asset invested in 100,740 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bp Public Limited Com reported 11,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.37% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Manchester Lc holds 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 554 shares. First Tru L P holds 120,050 shares.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $37.50 billion. It operates in four divisions: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is -0.52% below currents $360.53 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”.

