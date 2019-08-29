Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Value Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Fosun International LTD Cut Its Stake by $2.08 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 7,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 43,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, down from 51,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $355.84. About 217,729 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment invested in 145,416 shares. 81,656 were accumulated by Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas. Evergreen Mgmt Llc holds 8,646 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.77% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisors Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,000 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 8,418 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Invest Advsrs Limited accumulated 10,653 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 570 shares stake. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 1.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 42,052 shares. Middleton Company Ma reported 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ancora Advsr Lc stated it has 22,944 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Company owns 0.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,177 shares. Biondo Lc reported 25,229 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 21,300 shares to 53,705 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24,592 shares to 42,818 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57 are owned by Earnest Llc. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 198,351 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Jennison Assoc, New York-based fund reported 224,256 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Synovus owns 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 18,539 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company reported 33,482 shares. Eulav Asset holds 1.74% or 121,600 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 4.89% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 40,545 shares in its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,819 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.21% or 73,651 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).