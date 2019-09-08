Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.10 Million; Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Upped Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stake

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 1.84M shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 46,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, down from 49,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37 million for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 48,246 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 860 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 136 shares. First Personal invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,473 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Na accumulated 4,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Research holds 0% or 664 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 113 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kj Harrison And Partners has 5,300 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company reported 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 21,224 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 191,921 shares to 193,921 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

