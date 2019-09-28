Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Rampart Investment Management Company Maintains Position in Cerner (CERN)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1985.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 79,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 83,919 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, up from 4,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 1.68M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Management Ltd has invested 1.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Eaton Vance reported 20,622 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 58,281 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1.40M shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt owns 8,166 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding holds 1,450 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 579,439 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 45,899 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zacks Inv holds 28,633 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 1,982 shares. Service Automobile Association has 0.14% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 779,164 shares. Mcmillion Cap holds 48,696 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Cerner a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Cerner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERN) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simplee and Cerner to Give Consumers Transparent, Convenient and Personalized Health Care Billing Experience – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CPSI or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 302 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,934 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ametek buys Roper Technologies’ electron microscope unit for $925M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,689 shares to 382,137 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).