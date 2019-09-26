Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Its Stake; Universal Display Com (OLED) Shares Rose While Mengis Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $559,300

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $355.51. About 14,168 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 62,204 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 587 shares to 10,254 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,999 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 51,630 shares to 72,614 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 76.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

