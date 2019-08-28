Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While First United Bank Trust Raised Holding by $328,320; Td Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Its Holding by $449,500 as Valuation Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) by 149.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 8,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 15,020 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.77M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 174,783 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Management accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 127,259 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Century Inc owns 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 154,058 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 198,423 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 16,558 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 256,298 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 340,408 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,535 shares. Markston Interest Llc stated it has 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Monetary Mngmt owns 25,380 shares. City reported 415 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 9,194 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fil holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 164,993 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp Com by 4,678 shares to 6,157 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co. (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,177 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.