Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Its Stake; Helmerich & Payne Com Stk (HP) Stock Price Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (HP) by 181.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 94,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,513 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 178,754 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 6,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.03 million, up from 440,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $375.08. About 9,130 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M. Crisci Robert also sold $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,560 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 45,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% stake. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.01% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer accumulated 1,264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Serv Comm Ma holds 0.27% or 1.86M shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Company owns 978 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap Lp accumulated 34 shares. Davis R M has invested 1.78% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Peninsula Asset Management accumulated 5,735 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 11,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Co. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 4,298 shares. 6,839 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Llc.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 142,950 shares to 194,360 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 170,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

