Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Increased Its Stake; Amarillo National Bank Raised Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 571,137 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity. 5,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason.

