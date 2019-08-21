Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Inverness Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $19.62 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by $10.09 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 57,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 689,899 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, down from 747,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $358.81. About 270,125 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Incorporated accumulated 8,385 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 39,546 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Greenleaf Tru invested in 8,984 shares. Nomura Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 13,739 shares. 157,862 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 34,180 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 23,747 shares. Guardian reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 19,980 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1,036 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1.76 million are owned by Clal Insurance Enterprises.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares to 45,589 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 379,544 shares to 430,557 shares, valued at $34.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 26,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.60 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,440 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 850 shares. Piedmont Investment has 3,040 shares. Motco owns 630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old Commercial Bank In has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schwartz Counsel holds 102,550 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 198,351 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 125,057 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 3,571 shares. 15,816 were reported by Advsr Asset Inc. South State Corp owns 5,156 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc owns 10,650 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.21 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.