Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake Maintained by Fort Lp; As Sabre Com (SABR) Share Value Rose, Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 1,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 7,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $363.18. About 89,609 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp Com (SABR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 133,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 395,378 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 1.23M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1,582 shares. Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd Liability owns 10,014 shares. Archon Capital Management Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 97,257 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 124,685 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has 965,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 68,859 shares. 475,395 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Stifel Financial holds 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 27,991 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 44,910 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank holds 918,700 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 67,687 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.21% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,311 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 223,211 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $34.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 405,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Frontier Capital Co Limited Liability Com invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 298 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 52,090 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 6,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motco reported 630 shares. Argent invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com accumulated 5,585 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cap City Tru Fl invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 4,487 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% or 136 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 31,000 shares. Kcm Invest Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 51,820 shares to 122,241 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,191 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.