Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake Held by Mackenzie Financial Corp; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Nexus Investment Management Lowered Holding by $314,100 as Stock Price Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 105.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 89,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 173,962 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49 million, up from 84,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 360,766 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 182,935 shares to 909,840 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 73,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,307 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.