Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $974,578; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Valuation Declined While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.38 Million

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $370.99. About 1.38 million shares traded or 207.91% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.51% or $12.72 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 1.97M shares traded or 278.00% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Karolinska University Hospital Solna Delivers HDR Brachytherapy Cancer Treatments with Varian Bravos Afterloader System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $84.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire Foundry, Leading Provider of Complex Visualization Software Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Getting Its Due As A Differentiated Value-Creator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 34,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).