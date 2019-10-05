Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose While Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.70 Million; Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Stake Maintained by Muzinich & Company

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 544,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.46 million, down from 554,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 939,728 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 60,300 shares to 653,204 shares, valued at $26.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 29,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,680 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 16,851 shares to 292,022 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Payment Inc.

