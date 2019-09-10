Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Increases Position in Hillenbrand (HI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50B, down from 26,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 593,987 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 26,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 720,668 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.93 million, up from 694,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 634,946 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 97,400 shares to 417,680 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,325 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 156,959 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Prudential Finance holds 0.01% or 199,389 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 34,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 209,789 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 9,818 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Numerixs Investment Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Ameriprise accumulated 481,463 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,376 shares. 622,556 were reported by Franklin Resources. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 14,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 36,744 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 25,398 shares to 46,724 shares, valued at $2.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 71,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial invested in 173,962 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,314 shares. Murphy Management holds 0.19% or 3,600 shares. 18,469 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. First Commerce reported 7,054 shares. Schroder Investment Grp accumulated 280,292 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,898 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Alpha Lc owns 100 shares. 2,093 are held by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd Com holds 466,873 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 995 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Services reported 522 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).