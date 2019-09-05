Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Position by $1.61 Million; Boston Common Asset Management Position in Waters Com (WAT) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (WAT) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,216 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $216.87. About 225,961 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 5,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $374.87. About 153,361 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il holds 2,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 30 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Co Dba Holt Partners LP holds 0.07% or 939 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 7,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 829 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 18,818 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 0.07% stake. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 10 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 25,354 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 1,759 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,508 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 10,282 shares to 50,559 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 25.45 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 122,030 shares to 188,872 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 29.47 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 7,411 shares. Bb&T Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,064 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 558,600 shares. Hartford Inv Company accumulated 11,247 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 490 shares. Wms Ltd Liability owns 1,819 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 170,453 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 578,189 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 87 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 2,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,585 shares. Conning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 139,039 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.