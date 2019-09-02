Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $1.37 Million; Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 3.13M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares to 471,032 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 19,045 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 418,727 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,678 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,170 shares. 2,521 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca). Fil Limited accumulated 0.01% or 16,996 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Windward Mngmt Ca reported 2,296 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp owns 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 11.60 million shares. 194,537 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Akre Mngmt Ltd has invested 5.66% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nomura Hldgs accumulated 4,527 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $320.88 million for 28.83 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 90 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 328 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 2.28M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 627,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation holds 0% or 33,633 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 190,254 shares. Southeastern Asset Inc Tn accumulated 10.32M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3.38M shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 226,444 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 89,740 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,815 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 0.13% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1.79 million shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. also bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.