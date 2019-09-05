Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $781,572; Capital Innovations Has Trimmed Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $824,030; Stock Value Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 50,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 53,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $374.58. About 167,205 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 8.99 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021 and 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.74 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 29.45 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.