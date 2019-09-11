Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Boosted Stake by $4.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ventas (VTR) Shares Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.25 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 12,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 526,465 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.04M, up from 513,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $354.11. About 858,636 shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 51,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 2.65 million shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Commences Tender Offer for 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $128.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $341.66 million for 19.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 26,074 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 8,996 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 13,626 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.18M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates has 1.47M shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Strategic Financial Services owns 44,320 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 182 shares. 1,407 were accumulated by Hudock Gp Llc. Kempen Nv holds 0.97% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 166,700 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 52,565 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,882 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.21% or 130,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 23,108 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pnc Fincl has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management invested in 4,487 shares. Kennedy Management Inc stated it has 19,699 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates owns 224,256 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 26,081 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Lp invested in 526,465 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 96,043 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 343,097 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust owns 281,276 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 910 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Com owns 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 953 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.77% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bluestein R H & has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 489,917 shares to 722,958 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rwt Holdings Inc by 35,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,105 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).