Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Its Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 49,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 89,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 139,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 3.31 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65 million, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $358.69. About 58,045 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dillards (NYSE:DDS) by 25,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 4,700 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.38% or 4,650 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel has 0.86% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 2.54M are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. City Holdings reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,374 shares. Westchester Cap reported 237 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sequoia Fincl stated it has 24,551 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust Company holds 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 84,135 shares. First Personal Serv has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Causeway Cap Management Ltd invested in 2.41% or 3.87M shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 226,441 shares.

