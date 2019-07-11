Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; Ingalls & Snyder Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $374.8. About 409,290 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 7,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,229 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55M, up from 254,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 9,745 shares to 6,715 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 32,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,211 shares, and cut its stake in Class C.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. Shares for $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. 4,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AES, M&T Bank and Roper Technologies – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Roper Technologies, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Getting Its Due As A Differentiated Value-Creator – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “February Freight Rates Slip Seasonally: DAT Freight Index – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Grp Llc holds 12,966 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 25,089 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 19,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 99,341 shares. Scotia reported 7,411 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 2,296 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark owns 1,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cadence National Bank Na reported 0.31% stake. Akre Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.57 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 989,859 shares. 4,790 are owned by Amer Mgmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,674 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13,072 shares to 51,279 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 15,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,959 shares, and cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Call) (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.11 million shares or 3.33% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1.67M shares. Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.81% or 733,012 shares. Cwh Capital Management reported 54,011 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers has 1.81M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 188,934 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com accumulated 0.97% or 99,273 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridges Inv Management owns 272,401 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id reported 29,940 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsrs LP holds 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,860 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd, New York-based fund reported 9,806 shares. Pitcairn owns 38,008 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.