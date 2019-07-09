Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; Multi (LABL) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Lifted Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $372.56. About 254,530 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Multi (LABL) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,054 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Multi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59M shares traded or 600.53% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares to 539,536 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,039 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. $2.66 million worth of stock was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. 4,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Crisci Robert. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75 million for 30.44 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

