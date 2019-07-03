Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Central Securities Has Decreased Its Holding; Hillcrest Asset Management Has Raised Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $378.08. About 301,720 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 77,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,489 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 205,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 298,719 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Stipancich John K, worth $2.66M on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.70 million for 30.89 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

