Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Lowered Holding by $716,262; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Price Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.34 Million

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 43,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 45,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 920,281 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 19,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $357.29. About 59,615 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc reported 879 shares. Brinker invested in 3,081 shares. Maryland-based Spc Financial has invested 0.24% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pdts Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 25,208 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,202 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.16% or 4,836 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 850 shares in its portfolio. 2,104 are owned by Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Co has 1.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc invested in 0.94% or 33,747 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 3.42% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares to 31,981 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.09 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Limited holds 22,803 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,474 shares. Mitchell reported 0.52% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 11,874 shares. 2,771 were reported by Moon Mngmt. Qv Investors reported 150,293 shares. American Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,318 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.63% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bollard Ltd Llc reported 167 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,250 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation accumulated 38,773 shares or 0.99% of the stock. New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Llc has invested 1.5% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vigilant Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,394 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.