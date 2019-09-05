Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Bokf Increased Holding by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose; Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $692,757

Bokf increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 15,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $374.13. About 16,037 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 2.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

