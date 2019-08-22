Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Raised Its Position by $308,605; Scharf Investments Maintains Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.39 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 65,057 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 80,322 shares to 1,836 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,846 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.