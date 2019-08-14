Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Agf Investments America Upped Holding; As Kennametal (KMT) Valuation Declined, Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered by $423,468 Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 625,521 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 43,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 42,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $358.4. About 464,410 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Cap Management Limited Co holds 11,242 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,072 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.19% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tinicum, a New York-based fund reported 2.40M shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 3,284 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.58 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 11,960 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). South Dakota Council holds 83,350 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 86,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 547,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kennametal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kennametal to close plants in Pennsylvania, Germany – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Share Price Is Down 31% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 151,878 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Waratah Cap Ltd reported 126,121 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 12,952 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 258,818 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested in 13,370 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.04% or 1,146 shares. Hikari Tsushin owns 15,600 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 9,200 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.46% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 188,608 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 177,000 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 0.05% or 4,030 shares in its portfolio. 1,695 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 269,711 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Exton fintech company sold for $1.6B – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.