Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose While Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $361,608; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Valuation Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Increased by $736,092 Its Position

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 1,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 21,130 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, up from 19,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $531.45. About 53,836 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 16,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, down from 17,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $356.9. About 57,508 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 22,898 shares to 233,602 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 30,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,796 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.06 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

