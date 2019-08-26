Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose While Central Securities Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Stake; Aperio Group Has Cut Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $439,116 as Share Price Declined

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 668,255 shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 164,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 170,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 2.54M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A Sp Adr Rep 4 (NYSE:ERJ) by 18,599 shares to 45,373 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 77,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate NetApp (NTAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Weak Storage Business Hurt NetApp’s (NTAP) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Company Lp reported 553,259 shares stake. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 212 shares. Guardian holds 0.78% or 843,517 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 29,408 shares. Tealwood Asset invested in 1.59% or 54,046 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 245,765 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 63,256 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 101,600 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 169,744 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 9,187 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 84,292 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 28 shares. 333 are owned by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 3,839 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 29 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 1.88% or 102,550 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Private Ocean Ltd Co owns 75 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. 418,727 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc. Woodstock holds 16,503 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 7,674 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares has 3,676 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 34,042 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 18,539 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.22% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,337 shares. 850,561 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 48,246 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,379 shares.