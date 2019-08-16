Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Its Position; Manor Road Capital Partners Holds Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX)

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 352,950 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 129 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 20,349 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 billion, up from 20,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $357.39. About 139,778 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 92 shares. Tcw Gp has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.08% or 177,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital has invested 0.48% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 48,862 shares. Moreover, Tributary Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,460 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware holds 1,005 shares. State Bank holds 0.03% or 6,188 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). South State owns 5,156 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp owns 87 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co accumulated 2,093 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 808 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,737 shares to 10,995 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,773 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.01% or 93,871 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 3,923 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 4.09M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,861 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 89,300 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hrt Fin Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 84,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Invs LP has 278,124 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 322,500 shares in its portfolio. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 0.08% or 2,112 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 134,544 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 27,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.35% or 5.57M shares in its portfolio.