Roper Technologies (ROP) Position Upped by First United Bank Trust; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Omni Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 307 shares. Kestrel Invest Mgmt holds 3.44% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 112,875 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 11,593 shares. Trexquant LP has invested 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 146,258 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs Lp invested in 169,211 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 18,091 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 36,908 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has 689,699 shares. Starboard Value Lp has 3.82% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 2.37 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest stated it has 10,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 74,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health inks deal with Starboard – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 20,844 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 21,224 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca invested in 62,688 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 88,336 shares stake. The New York-based First Manhattan Communications has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 442,240 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.08% or 224,256 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor has 34,042 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated, California-based fund reported 19,050 shares. Account Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1.9% or 6,150 shares. Alleghany Corporation De owns 562,000 shares or 9.11% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt reported 1,000 shares. At Bancorporation owns 3,961 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 179,763 shares. Argent has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).