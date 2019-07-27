Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $438,464

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,291 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 779,460 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 563,837 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.93% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 24,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco has 0.42% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fenimore Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 4,030 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.42 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 153 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America owns 298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.34% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 218,807 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com holds 357,140 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 0.6% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “February Freight Rates Slip Seasonally: DAT Freight Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares to 131,556 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,789 shares to 35,048 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 20,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr Inc reported 18,776 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 118 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 23,500 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 49,151 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.04% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 28,177 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 35 shares stake. Saturna Cap owns 113,244 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc reported 1.19 million shares stake. Automobile Association has invested 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mufg Americas holds 0.01% or 1,879 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,478 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 18,245 shares. Capital Research Investors has 0.26% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 6.14 million shares.