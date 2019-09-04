Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Has Lifted by $1.65 Million Its Stake; As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Raised by $2.56 Million Its Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 14,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 9,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $368.33. About 118,557 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 3.59M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh reported 33,377 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Fred Alger owns 95,330 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.15% or 4,530 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 6,006 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,700 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 823 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 3,979 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alleghany De reported 9.11% stake. Dudley & Shanley accumulated 11,718 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Japan-based Daiwa Sb has invested 0.14% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.08% or 48,246 shares. Btim reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Legacy Capital Ptnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,315 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,138 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

